|
|
|
BALL, Charles Edward "Charlie" Passed away 17th October 2019 Aged 91 years Late of Macleay Valley House Aged Care Facility, Frederickton and formerly of Cameron Street, West Kempsey. Loved Father of Stephen. Cherished Grandfather & Great Grandfather. Brother of Alma Smith (dec), Jean Anderson, Geoff Ball (dec), Peter Ball (dec), Robert Ball (dec), and Trevor Ball. Adored Uncle to his many Nephew's and Niece's. Charlie's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Thursday 24th October 2019, service commencing at 10.00am followed by a burial in the East Kempsey Cemetery. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Oct. 22, 2019