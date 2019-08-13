Home
Services
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Resources
More Obituaries for cecily GRIFFITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

cecily margaret GRIFFITH

cecily margaret GRIFFITH Notice
GRIFFITH, Cecily Margaret (Griff) Passed away 7th August 2019 Aged 90 years Late of Frederickton. Much loved sister of Dorothy Cregan (dec). Beloved aunt of Rhonda (dec), Sandra, Gai, Trish, David, John, Greg and their partners. Cecily's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral, at the Chapel of Macleay Valley House, Frederickton on Tuesday 13th August 2019, service commencing at 11.00am then for a Private Cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of cecily's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.