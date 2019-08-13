|
GRIFFITH, Cecily Margaret (Griff) Passed away 7th August 2019 Aged 90 years Late of Frederickton. Much loved sister of Dorothy Cregan (dec). Beloved aunt of Rhonda (dec), Sandra, Gai, Trish, David, John, Greg and their partners. Cecily's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral, at the Chapel of Macleay Valley House, Frederickton on Tuesday 13th August 2019, service commencing at 11.00am then for a Private Cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 13, 2019