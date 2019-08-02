Home
More Obituaries for Betty DODD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty DODD

Betty DODD Notice
Dodd, Betty Passed away 30th July 2019 Aged 90 years Late of Webster Street, West Kempsey. Beloved wife of Geoff. Much loved step mother and grandma Betty of their families. Betty's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Monday 5th August 2019, service commencing at 10.00am. An interment will take place at Frederickton Cemetery at 12.30pm. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 2, 2019
