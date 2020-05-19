|
|
In loving memory of Benjamin Paul Spalding 22.02.81-19.05.10 10 years without you. Ben, The day you left this world, a piece of me went too. My heart, it aches so deeply. I miss all I shared with you. My love for you has never changed. Your name, etched in my heart. Our memories, none can take away. From them I'll never part. You were taken from us far too soon. Our plans ripped from our hands. My heart is yours forever, Ben. Until we meet again. Billee
Published in Macleay Argus on May 19, 2020