Anderson, Archibald Norman "Archie" Passed away 29th July 2019 Aged 99 years Late of Vincent Court Aged Care Facility, Kempsey and formerly of River Street, West Kempsey. Beloved husband of Dorothy (dec). Loved father of Lynette, John (dec), Robert and Therese. Much loved Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Archie's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Monday 5th August 2019, service commencing at 10.30 then for interment at the East Kempsey Cemetery. All Service Personnel respectfully invited to attend. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 2, 2019