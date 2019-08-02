Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Archibald ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archibald Norman "Archie" ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Archibald Norman "Archie" ANDERSON Notice
Anderson, Archibald Norman "Archie" Passed away 29th July 2019 Aged 99 years Late of Vincent Court Aged Care Facility, Kempsey and formerly of River Street, West Kempsey. Beloved husband of Dorothy (dec). Loved father of Lynette, John (dec), Robert and Therese. Much loved Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Archie's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Monday 5th August 2019, service commencing at 10.30 then for interment at the East Kempsey Cemetery. All Service Personnel respectfully invited to attend. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Archibald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.