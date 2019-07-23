Home
angela claire SMITH

angela claire SMITH Notice
Smith, Angela Claire "Claire" Passed away 17th July 2019 Aged 76 years Late of Terry Hills and formerly of Kempsey. Loved Mother of Tara, Kate, Kim and Brendan. Claire's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Thursday 25th July 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon followed by an interment in the Frederickton Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on July 23, 2019
