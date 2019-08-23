|
Eulogy for ALMA MCILWAIN, also known as Pidge, but, Mar to us. Showering us with love even before our memories started, Mar was setting up to be a massive part of our lives. When Ricky, known more affectionately to us as Rock was under 4 and Gai was still in nappies Rock had a disagreement with Mum and Dad and had decided he was leaving home, and going to live with Mar & Pop, but not without Gai. We got a couple of kms up the road before we got caught. This grew and before long it was a daily trip to Mar & Pop's, especially after Pop's stroke. When Mum & Dad were working we would get a lift to the highway at Eungai with our primary school teacher. We would run to Mar's in anticipation of what Mar had planned for the afternoon. Cooking, sewing, crocheting. Mar even tried to teach us knitting, which never went well. Weekends were often spent at Mar's and to wake to the smell of porridge that had been cooking for hours and a batch of scones was a sure way to get us out of bed. Porridge in a golden cup that was the perfect temperature and consistency on the bench ready to drink. Mar could cook anything once entering 8 items at a cooking contest and won 8 first places "of course." Rock held a special love for Mar's sponges but so did anyone else that had ever tried them.. We were like kids in a candy store. There was no end to the possibilities of what could be in those biscuit barrels or under that foil in the oven - that filled the house with amazing aromas. Camping was a hit with us. Wow going on holidays, we would pack up everything we wanted. Then go 200m down the street to the caravan park and previously Grassy Head caravan park with Mack McIlwain. It was the highlight of our year. So much fun was had with Mack, the boat, learning to ski & trips up to the river. Sitting around with many visitors listening to the bottles of ginger beer exploding, Mar & Kath laughing for hours, some of the antics of those sisters got up to. As kids they were entertaining. Lyn & Tom Cordin & Peter Halverson all wanted to pass on their condolences as they were unable to attend the funeral on the day, due to Lyn & Tom being on the other side of Australia and Peter in Hospital. We will all miss you Mar xx With love - your granddaughters - Gai Welch and Sharon Halverson
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 23, 2019