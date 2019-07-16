|
McILWAIN, Alma Passed away 12th July 2019 Aged 95 Years Late of West Kempsey and formerly of Station Street Eungai Rail. Beloved wife of Clem (deceased). Loved mother and mother in law of Lynette and Thomas Cordin, Brenda (deceased), Keron and David Kemp, Darren and Colleen McIlwain. Loving Ma and Mama to her family. Relatives and friends of Alma are invited to her graveside funeral service at the Eungai Creek Cemetery. The funeral details to be announced on Triple M radio on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on July 16, 2019