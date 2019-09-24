|
JAMES, Allan "Bert" Passed away 19th September 2019 Aged 76 years Late of Cochrane Street, West Kempsey and formerly of Sea Street, West Kempsey. Beloved Husband of Daphne. Loved Father and Father In Law of Allyson & Andrew (Lavers) and Mark & Amanda. Much Loved Grandfather of Noah and Phoebe. Loved Brother of Helen James. Bert's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Uniting Church, West Kempsey on Thursday 26th September 2019, service commencing at 10.30am followed by an interment at Bellbrook Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Sept. 24, 2019