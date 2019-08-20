|
EVERSON, Albert Raymond "Ray" Passed away 9 th August 2019 Aged 83 years Late of Turpentine Crescent, Wauchope and formerly of South West Rocks and Kinchela. Beloved Husband of Gloria. Loved Father and Father In Law of Gary & Janette, Russell & Kim. Much loved Pa of his Grandchildren and Great Grand daughter. Ray's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral a Graveside Service at Arakoon Cemetery on Thursday 22nd August 2019, service commencing at 1.00pm. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 20, 2019