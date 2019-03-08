|
SCOTT, Yvette Marie Louise "Yvette" Passed away 4th March 2019 Aged 86 Years Late of Vincent Court Aged Care Kempsey and formerly Yaelwood Street Kempsey. Beloved wife of Percy (deceased). Loving mother and mother in law of Gary and Janet, Glen and Belinda, Gordon and Lorretta. Adored Nan and Grandma to her grandchildren - Dallas, Brooke, Benjamin, Matthew, Michelle, Mitchell, Jamie, Dylan, Tayla, Marcos, Emily and her great grandchildren - Patrick, Niamh, Scarlett, Zac, Zarah, Zane, Pheobe, Tate and Hunter. Relatives and friends of Yvette are invited to her funeral prayers at All Saints Catholic Church Kempsey on Saturday 9th March 2019, commencing at 10.00am, then for interment in the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 8, 2019