Winifed JORGENSEN

Jorgensen, Winifred Elsie (Nee Anderson) 29.11.1929 89 years Passed away peacefully at Kempsey Hospital on the 13th March 2019. Formerly of Sydney, Crescent Head, Port Macquarie & Macleay Valley House. Cherished Wife of Charles (Dec). Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law to Ian & Nui and Louise & Nelson. Devoted Grandmother of Hannah, Karl, Nicholas, Sarah and Benjamin. Now at peace A Memorial service will be held at a later date ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS KEMPSEY PH 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 15, 2019
