WHITE, William Charles "Bill" Passed away 14th February 2019 Aged 86 years Late of Barbers Lane, Yarrahapinni. Beloved Husband of Jean (dec). Much loved Father and Father-In-Law of Terry & Helen, David & Karen, Christopher & Michelle and Michael & Naleeni. Bill's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 22nd February 2019 at 2:00 pm. Followed by a Cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Feb. 19, 2019
