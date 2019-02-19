Notices Resources More Obituaries for william WHITE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? william charles WHITE

Notice WHITE, William Charles "Bill" Passed away 14th February 2019 Aged 86 years Late of Barbers Lane, Yarrahapinni. Beloved Husband of Jean (dec). Much loved Father and Father-In-Law of Terry & Helen, David & Karen, Christopher & Michelle and Michael & Naleeni. Bill's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 22nd February 2019 at 2:00 pm. Followed by a Cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329 Published in Macleay Argus on Feb. 19, 2019 + Read More Share





