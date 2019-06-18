|
|
Doyle, Vivien Passed away 13th June 2019 Aged 79 years Late of Aldavilla. Much loved by her Children Kathey, Patrick, Frances (dec), Les, Phil, Siobhan and their families. Loved Son In Law Trevor. Vivien's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 21st June 2019, service commencing at 2.00pm then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 18, 2019