Edwards, Vera Joyce. 7th March 2019. Late of Gordon Young Drive, South West Rocks and formerly of Jerseyville. Beloved Wife of Charlie (dec). Loved Mother and Mother In Law of Paul & Ann, Cathy & Rob (Shonk) and Rob & Samantha. Much loved Nan of Jessica, Aimee, Akahsha, Jarrah and Rebecca. Aged 86 years. Joyce's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral, at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, South West Rocks, on Friday 15th March 2019, service commencing at 11.00am. Then for interment in the Arakoon Lawn Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 12, 2019