WILLIAMS, Ty Orin Passed away 11th February 2019 Aged 22 years Late of Port Macquarie and formerly of Kempsey. Much loved brother to Ayla. Much loved By Andrea Wise and her family. Ty's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 1st March 2019, service commencing at 12.00 noon followed by a burial in the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Feb. 26, 2019