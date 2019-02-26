Notices Resources More Obituaries for Ty WILLIAMS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ty Orin WILLIAMS

Notice WILLIAMS, Ty Orin Passed away 11th February 2019 Aged 22 years Late of Port Macquarie and formerly of Kempsey. Much loved brother to Ayla. Much loved By Andrea Wise and her family. Ty's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 1st March 2019, service commencing at 12.00 noon followed by a burial in the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329 Published in Macleay Argus on Feb. 26, 2019 + Read More Share





Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Notify Friends and Family Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary. To: *Invalid To Email From: *Invalid From Email Message: Optional Please provide me with special offers and discounts from Legacy.com and selected partners. Emails will be sent directly from Legacy.com. We respect your privacy and will not sell your information to a third party. You may opt out at any time. See privacy policy for details. Your email was sent successfully. Return to the obituary

Send another email



Share

There was an error sending your email. Please try again. We apologize for the inconvenience.