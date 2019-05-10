|
PLEYM, Torbjorn (Toby) Passed away 3rd May 2019 Aged 87 years Late of South West Rocks. Beloved husband of Betty (deceased). Loved father and father in law of Allan & Jenny, Kim & Peter and Sharon & Dave. Loving poppy. Relatives and friends of Toby are invited to his funeral service at The Uniting Church, South West Rocks on Friday 10 th May 2019 at 2.00pm, then for private cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on May 10, 2019
