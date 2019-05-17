Home
Services
Hogbin Drive Funeral Services
PO Box 37
COFFS HARBOUR , New South Wales 2450
02 66522822
Resources
More Obituaries for Talya GODING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Talya GODING

Notice Condolences

Talya GODING Notice
GODING, Talya Jane (nee HUDSON) 12th May 2019, peacefully at home in Sandy Beach surrounded by her family, formerly of South West Rocks. Beloved wife of Russell. Loved daughter of Tiana & step-father Joel, and Rick (dec'd). Daughter-in-law of Cheryl. Devoted sister to Imagen, Joe, Max, Bailey, Bridgette (dec'd), Tahli, Dalton, Brittney, Francesca, Mackenzie, Carson and Clayton. Aunty of Leo and Lachy. Cherished granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many. Aged 28 Years Totally Awesome Woman Relatives and friends are invited to attend Talya's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday 17th May 2019, commencing at 3.00 pm. Friends are invited to join the family in the Garden Lounge for light refreshments following the Service. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999



logo
Published in Macleay Argus on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.