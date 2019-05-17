|
GODING, Talya Jane (nee HUDSON) 12th May 2019, peacefully at home in Sandy Beach surrounded by her family, formerly of South West Rocks. Beloved wife of Russell. Loved daughter of Tiana & step-father Joel, and Rick (dec'd). Daughter-in-law of Cheryl. Devoted sister to Imagen, Joe, Max, Bailey, Bridgette (dec'd), Tahli, Dalton, Brittney, Francesca, Mackenzie, Carson and Clayton. Aunty of Leo and Lachy. Cherished granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many. Aged 28 Years Totally Awesome Woman Relatives and friends are invited to attend Talya's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday 17th May 2019, commencing at 3.00 pm. Friends are invited to join the family in the Garden Lounge for light refreshments following the Service. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999
Published in Macleay Argus on May 17, 2019