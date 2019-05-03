Home
Steven bruce SUTHERLAND

SUTHERLAND, Steven Bruce Passed away 3rd May 2004 Aged 34 years A million happy memories won't mend our broken Hearts for on this day 15 long years ago our world just fell apart. You had a smile for everyone You had a Heart of Gold You left behind the memories that we will always hold It's lonely here without you We miss you more & more each day For life is not the same for us since you were called away When tomorrow starts without you, don't think we're far apart For every time we think of you you're right here in our Hearts Loving you always Love Mum and Dad
Published in Macleay Argus on May 3, 2019
