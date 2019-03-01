|
|
|
SANDS Warwick Stephen Passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd February, 2019. Late of Tea Gardens and formerly Kempsey. Dearly loved Husband of Delma. Loving Father and Father in law of Lydia and Paolo, and Adric. Adored Poppy of Bastian Aged 67 Years. Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Warwick's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 4th March,2019 commencing at 2.30.p.m.
Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 1, 2019