EMERTON-BELL, Simon John Passed away 5th February 2019 Aged 30 years Late of Crescent Head. Much loved partner of Stevie. Cherished father of Oliver, Charlot and Nate. Much loved son of Tony and Maria. Loving brother to Nick and Vincent. Loved uncle and grandson. Simon's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Thursday 21st February 2019, service commencing at 10.00am followed by a cremation.. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Feb. 19, 2019