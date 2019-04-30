|
Siu, Shelia Passed away 24th April 2019 Aged 52 years Late of Kinchela Street, Gladstone and formerly South West Rocks. Much loved partner of Doug. Loved mother of Derek and Vincent. Shelia's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Wednesday 1st May 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Apr. 30, 2019