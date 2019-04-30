Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila SIU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila SIU

Notice Condolences

Sheila SIU Notice
Siu, Shelia Passed away 24th April 2019 Aged 52 years Late of Kinchela Street, Gladstone and formerly South West Rocks. Much loved partner of Doug. Loved mother of Derek and Vincent. Shelia's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Wednesday 1st May 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.