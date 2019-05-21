|
Burton, Ruby May Passed away 18th May 2019 Aged 97 years Late of Macleay Valley House Frederickton and formerly of South West Rocks and Smithtown. Beloved wife of Viv (Dec). Loved Mother of Douglas, Tony and their families. Ruby's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Macleay Valley House, Frederickton on Monday 27th May 2019, service commencing at 10.00am then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on May 21, 2019