Kennedy, Rosemary Maud Passed away 12th June 2019 Aged 70 years Late of South West Rocks. Much loved by her children, Wayne, Grant, Jamie and their families. Rosemary's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Tuesday 18th June 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 18, 2019