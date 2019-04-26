|
|
BLOGG, Ronald Warner "Ron" Passed away 19th April 2019 Aged 80 years Late of West Kempsey. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father and father in law of Rodney and Karmen, Murray and Tina, stepfather of Tony and Merrilyn, Kerrie and Glen. Relatives and friends of Ron are invited to his funeral service at the Chapel of Walkers Crematorium &Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Wednesday 1st May 2019 commencing at 2.00pm, then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Apr. 26, 2019