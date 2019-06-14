|
SAMPSON, Ronald Arthur "Ron" Passed away 11th June 2019 Aged 85 years Late of Mungay Creek. Beloved husband of Ann. Loved father and father in law of Karen and Tony Ferris, Janette and Neil Watson, Michael and Jennifer Sampson, Jacqueline Brenton, Daniel and Rebekah Sampson. Adored Pop to his fifteen grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren. Relatives and friends of Ron are invited to his funeral service at the chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Saturday 15th June 2019 commencing at 10.00am, then for cremation. In lieu of floral tributes - donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation, a collection box will be at the service. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 14, 2019
