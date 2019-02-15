Notices Resources More Obituaries for ROBERT PEAD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ROBERT IAN PEAD

Notice Pead, Robert Ian Passed away 11th February 2019 Aged 68 years Late of Toormina and formerly of Crescent Head. Much loved brother & brother in law of Diane & Wayne (Lainey), Jenny & Mick (dec) Gray. Cherished uncle of James, Brett, Katie and Todd. Robert's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Tuesday 19th February 2019, service commencing at 10.00am then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329 Published in Macleay Argus on Feb. 15, 2019 + Read More Share





