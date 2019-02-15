|
|
|
Pead, Robert Ian Passed away 11th February 2019 Aged 68 years Late of Toormina and formerly of Crescent Head. Much loved brother & brother in law of Diane & Wayne (Lainey), Jenny & Mick (dec) Gray. Cherished uncle of James, Brett, Katie and Todd. Robert's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Tuesday 19th February 2019, service commencing at 10.00am then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Feb. 15, 2019