Rebecca Anne "Becky" CUMMINS

Cummins, Rebecca Anne "Becky" Passed away 12th June 2019 Aged 23 years Late of Euroka. Much loved Daughter of Chris & Lesley. Adored Sister of Danial, Bradley, Kristie & Michelle. Becky's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Thursday 20th June 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 18, 2019
