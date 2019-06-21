|
|
|
Duffy, Raymond Jack "Ray" Passed away 19th June 2019 Aged 84 years Late of Clybucca. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Loved Father of Paul (dec), Julie, Val and Cherry. Much loved Pop and Great Pop. Ray's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Monday 24th June 2019, service commencing at 10:00 am then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 21, 2019
