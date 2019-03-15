|
Patterson, Peter Wayne Passed away 12th March 2019 Aged 56 years Late of Inner Road Austral Eden. Much loved son of Con and Beryl.Loved brother and brother in law of Jenny & Geoff Jones. Loving uncle to Lee and Kate Peter's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Wednesday 20th March 2019, service commencing at 2.00pm. Followed by a Cremation In lieu of floral tributes donations to Macleay Valley Home hospice would be appreciated, a collection box will be at the service. Robert B Walker Funerals Kempsey Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 15, 2019