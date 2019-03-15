Home
Patterson, Peter Wayne Passed away 12th March 2019 Aged 56 years Late of Inner Road Austral Eden. Much loved son of Con and Beryl.Loved brother and brother in law of Jenny & Geoff Jones. Loving uncle to Lee and Kate Peter's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Wednesday 20th March 2019, service commencing at 2.00pm. Followed by a Cremation In lieu of floral tributes donations to Macleay Valley Home hospice would be appreciated, a collection box will be at the service. Robert B Walker Funerals Kempsey Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 15, 2019
