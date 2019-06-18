|
Johnston, Percival Dennis "Dennis" Passed away 14th June 2019 Aged 81 years Late of South West Rocks. Beloved Husband of Jan. Dearly loved by his children, David, Debbie, Bruce, Neil and their families. Dennis's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Tuesday 18th June 2019, service commencing at 10.00am then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 18, 2019