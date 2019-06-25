|
|
|
McMahon, Patrick James Passed away 21st June 2019 Aged 64 years Late of Pacific Street, Crescent Head. Beloved Husband of Margaret. Loved Father and Father-In-Law to Nicole (dec) & Nathan (McGregor), Matthew & Monika and Harry. Much loved Poppy Pat to Jesse, Alex, Lucy, Mylah and woff woff Max. Pat's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 29th June 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 25, 2019
