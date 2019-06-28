Home
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
O'Meara, Norma Jean Passed away 24th June 2019 Aged 96 years Late of Vincent Court Aged Care Facility and formerly of Neville Everson Street, Kempsey. Beloved wife of Bill (Dec). Loved Mother to James, Brian, Chris and Lyn. Cherished by her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Norma's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, service commencing at 10:00 am then for interment in the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 28, 2019
