O'HARA, Nellie Esma Nell Passed away 6th March 2019 Aged 91 years Late of South West Rocks. Beloved wife of Bill (deceased). Loving mother and mother in law of Suzanne andTom Linskey, John O'Hara, Catherine and Tony McNamara. Adored Nanna to her grandchildren - Jessica, Amy, Peter, Paul, Aleasha, Steven, David and all her great grandchildren. Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Nellie Esma O'Hara will be held at Our Lady Star Of The Sea Catholic Church South West Rocks on Friday 15th March 2019, commencing at 1.30pm, then for interment at the Arakoon Cemetery.. Robert B Walker Funerals Kempsey Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 12, 2019
