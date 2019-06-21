Home
milton campbell CALDWELL

Notice

milton campbell CALDWELL Notice
Caldwell, Milton Campbell "Mal" Passed away 17th June 2019 Aged 93 years Late of Vincent Court Aged Care Facility, Kempsey. Beloved Husband of "Clair" "Biddy" (dec). Much loved Father & Father In Law of Bruce & Ros, Katherine & Ken (Day), Keith & Maria. Mal's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Wednesday 26th June, 2019, service commencing at 10.00am then for cremation. All Service personnel are kindly invited to attend. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 21, 2019
