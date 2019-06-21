|
Caldwell, Milton Campbell "Mal" Passed away 17th June 2019 Aged 93 years Late of Vincent Court Aged Care Facility, Kempsey. Beloved Husband of "Clair" "Biddy" (dec). Much loved Father & Father In Law of Bruce & Ros, Katherine & Ken (Day), Keith & Maria. Mal's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Wednesday 26th June, 2019, service commencing at 10.00am then for cremation. All Service personnel are kindly invited to attend. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 21, 2019
