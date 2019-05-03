Home
Maureen Valmai NAPIER

Notice

Maureen Valmai NAPIER Notice
Napier, Maureen Valmai Passed away 27th April 2019 Aged 80 years Late of Everinghams Lane, Frederickton. Beloved wife of Donald (dec). Much loved by her children, Andrew, Lynette and their families. Maureen's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Monday 6th May 2019, service commencing at 10.00am then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on May 3, 2019
