|
|
CURNOE, Effie Maud "Effie" Passed away 29th May 2019 Aged 93 years Late of East Kempsey. Loved wife of Bob (deceased), Loving mother and mother in law of Warren and Carol, Jack (deceased) and Valma(deceased), Marlene and Colin (deceased), Kerri and Graeme. Much loved grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends of Effie are invited to her funeral service at the St Andrews Presbyterian Church East Kempsey on Monday 3rd June 2019 commencing at 11.00am then for interment in the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on May 31, 2019