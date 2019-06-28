|
Tarr, Mary Evelyn Passed away 25th June 2019 Aged 85 years Late of Cedar Place Aged Care Facility, Kempsey and formerly of Lower Creek. Beloved wife of Rod (Dec). Loved Sister of Bruce (Dec), Barry and Doug. Mary's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The All Saints Anglican Church, Kempsey on Wednesday 3rd July 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for interment at the West Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 28, 2019