GILL, Marion May "May" Passed away 5th March 2019 Aged 68 Years Late of Kempsey. Loved wife of Greg. Loved mother and mother in law of Marion and Craig, Steven and Deborah, Colin, Vicki and Mick, Leanne and Robert, Tony and Vanessa. Adored Nan of her 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends of May are invited to her funeral service at the chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, 8 Everinghams Lane Frederickton, on Friday 8th March commencing at 2.00pm then for cremation. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to Cancer Research. A collection box will be at the Service. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 8, 2019