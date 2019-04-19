|
|
|
Farley, Marie Therese Passed away 15th April 2019 Aged 90 years Late of Pola Creek. Beloved Wife of Jack (dec). Loved Mother and Mother In Law of Josephine & Greg (Breckell), Beth & Kingsley (Barnett), Sue & Tom (Plunkett), Paul & Rosy, Mark & Judy, Louise & Brian, Tom & Lindy, Pat and Andrew & Jannet. A special Grandmother to Monique, Aaron, Alex, Nicholas, Anthony, Anna, George, Bridget, Darcy, Denny, Jared, Pete, Christopher, Timothy, Anne-Maree, Rosanna, Kurt (dec) Serina, Dean, Travis, William, Lilly, Harrison, Aidan and Charlotte. Loving Great Grandmother. Adored Sister and Sister In Law. Marie's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral, a Requiem Mass, at the All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Wednesday 24th April 2019, service commencing at 11.00am. Then for interment at the Frederickton Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019
