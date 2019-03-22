Home
Services
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret LAHEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret LAHEY

Notice Condolences

Margaret LAHEY Notice
Lahey, Margaret Passed away 16th March 2019 Aged 95 years Late of Macleay Valley House Aged Care Facility, Frederickton and formerly of Gladstone. Much loved by her children Susan, David (dec), Malcolm, Nena, Jennifer and their families. Margaret's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Macleay Valley House, Frederickton on Monday 25th March 2019, service commencing at 11.00am Followed by a burial in the East Kempsey Cemetery. Robert B Walker Funerals Kempsey Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 22, 2019
+
Read More
Remember Share a message, photo, or video below
View guest book
Add a memory or condolence to the guest book
Please add or record a video for the family of Margaret LAHEY Add a video +
Please add a photo and share in the life story for Margaret LAHEY Add a photo +