Lahey, Margaret Passed away 16th March 2019 Aged 95 years Late of Macleay Valley House Aged Care Facility, Frederickton and formerly of Gladstone. Much loved by her children Susan, David (dec), Malcolm, Nena, Jennifer and their families. Margaret's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Macleay Valley House, Frederickton on Monday 25th March 2019, service commencing at 11.00am Followed by a burial in the East Kempsey Cemetery. Robert B Walker Funerals Kempsey Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 22, 2019