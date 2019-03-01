Notices Resources More Obituaries for margaret RODWELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? margaret Anne and Cameron Charles RODWELL

Notice RODWELL, Margaret Anne Passed away 23rd January 2019 Aged 79 Years & Her Son RODWELL, Cameron Charles Passed away 23rd January 2019 Aged 54 years Late of Smithtown and formerly of Orange. Beloved wife and son of Charlie (deceased). Loved mother and mother in law, brother and brother in law of James and Kath, Shane, Michelle. Adored Nan and Uncle of their family. A combined Celebration of Life for Margaret and Cameron will be held at the Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, 8 Everinghams Lane Frederickton on Friday 8th March 2019, commencing at 10.00am, then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329 Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 1, 2019 + Read More Share





Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Notify Friends and Family Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary. To: *Invalid To Email From: *Invalid From Email Message: Optional Please provide me with special offers and discounts from Legacy.com and selected partners. Emails will be sent directly from Legacy.com. We respect your privacy and will not sell your information to a third party. You may opt out at any time. See privacy policy for details. Your email was sent successfully. Return to the obituary

Send another email



Share

There was an error sending your email. Please try again. We apologize for the inconvenience.