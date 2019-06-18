|
WRIGHT, Lucy Margaret "Lucy" Passed away 13th June 2019 Aged 83 years Late of Vincent Court Aged Care Kempsey and formerly of South Kempsey. Loved mother and mother in law of Paul Donski, Owen and Nerida Wright, Kerry and Eric Boon, Steven Wright, Josephine McGree, Lucy and Craig Brechbuhl, Donna and Bill Huxley. Adored Nan to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends of Lucy are invited to her Graveside Funeral service in the East Kempsey Cemetery on Wednesday 19th June 2019 commencing at 10.00am. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 18, 2019