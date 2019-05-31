|
|
|
KOMAR -SMITH, Lucas Josip Passed away 15th May 2019 Aged 37 Years Late of Kempsey. Beloved father of Matthew. Loving son of Ingrid Komar and Gordon Smith. Loved brother, brother in law and uncle of Aisha, Michael, Damon & Tora Spokes. A celebration of Lucas's life will be held at the Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Monday 3rd June 2019 commencing at 12.00noon, then for cremation. In lieu of floral tributes - donations to a Memorial Scholarship in Lucas's Memory, a collection box will be at the service. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on May 31, 2019
