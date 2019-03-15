Notices Resources More Obituaries for Laurence WALDER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Laurence Arthur WALDER

Notice WALDER Laurence Arthur 'Affectionately known as Laurie'



Late of Kempsey and formerly Corrimal. Loved husband of Esther (dec). Father and Father-in-Law of Stephen & Lee, Mark (dec), Donna, Lisa & John. Loving Pop to his 8 grandchildren.



'Aged 83 Years'



The rite of a Christian burial and Requiem Mass for the repose of Laurence's soul will be held on Saturday 16th March, 2019 in the All Saints Catholic Church, Kemp Street, Kempsey with prayers commencing at 10.00 am.



The cortege will then proceed to East Kempsey Cemetery, Catholic Lawn Section, Naiooka Street, Kempsey .







Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 15, 2019





