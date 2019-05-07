|
|
SAY Kevin Edward Late of Toowoomba, passed away peacefully on 2nd May 2019. AGED 87 YEARS Beloved Husband of Jocelyn. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Jannine and David; and Michael and Wendy. Loving Grandpa and Pukka of Hayden, Jackson, Riley, Ryan, Caitlin and Lucas. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kevin's funeral, to be held at the T.S. Burstow Chapel, 1020 Ruthven Street (South), Toowoomba, service commencing at 9.30am, Wednesday, 8th May 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toowoomba Hospice, gift envelopes available at the chapel. "Gone Travelling" T.S. Burstow Funerals Toowoomba 07 4636 9600
Published in Macleay Argus on May 7, 2019