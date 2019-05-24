|
Daroczy, Josef "Joe" Passed away 20th May 2019 Aged 71 years Late of Bloomfield Street, South Kempsey. Beloved Husband of Lyle (Dec). Loved Father & Father In Law of Tony & Joey and Siman & Sasha. Loving Pop of Jayden, Indiana, Georgie, and Frankie. Joe's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 24th May 2019, service commencing at 2.00pm then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on May 24, 2019