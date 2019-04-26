|
|
HOWARD John Herbert "Jack" Passed away 17th April 2019 Aged 89 years Late of Port Macquarie and formerly of Lake Cathie and Kempsey. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father and father in law of Michael (deceased) and Therese, Margaret and John Hogan, John and Jenny, Bill and Genine, Tom and Jenni, Ruth and Martin Jude. Adored Jack to his grandchildren - Patrick and Katrina, Michelle and Craig, Anna and Tim, Tom, Gabby, Simon and Kate, Sarah and Scott, Ross and Miaye, Jack and Danielle, Jessica, Joseph and Kellie, Liam, Sam, Barney and Maddie, Lucy, Tim and Alex, Harry, Meg and Nathan, Edward, and all his great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass for the Repose of the Soul of John Herbert (Jack) Howard was offered at All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Wednesday 24th April 2019 prior to interment in the Frederickton Cemetery. Robert B Walker Funerals Kempsey Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Apr. 26, 2019