MILLS, Jocelyn Mary "Joy" Passed away 28th February 2019 Aged 84 Years Late of Macleay Valley House Frederickton and formerly of West Kempsey. Beloved husband of Patrick (deceased). Loving mother and mother in law of Robert and Jenny, Debbie and Paul, David and Mervyn, John, Chris and Jemima. Adored Nanny Mills to her seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Relatives and friends of Joy are invited to her funeral prayers at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, 8 Everinghams Lane Frederickton, on Thursday 7th March 2019 commencing at 11.00am, then for interment in the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 5, 2019