Joanne Maree "Jo" IRWIN

Irwin, Joanne Maree "Jo" Passed away 24th June 2019 Aged 59 years Late of West Kempsey and formerly of Gladstone. Loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Natasha & Alex. Much loved Nan of Cooper, Brodie & Brielle. Loving Sister to Tanya & Gary. Loved Aunt. Jo's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Monday 1st July 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 28, 2019
